Bright Armenia Party: Government tries to prevent discussions as much as possible during political crisis in country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

During political crises in the civilized world, the government makes concessions, discussions, listens to opinions, proposals, and seeks solutions. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, wrote this on Facebook.

"[But] during political crisis in Armenia, the government tries to prevent discussions as much as possible, seizes the NA [National Assembly] standing committee position which is available to the opposition with its quota, and declares that the country's major problem is the parliamentary and extra-parliamentary opposition. In these conditions, no matter how great our desire is to contribute to overcoming the political crisis, it simply becomes possible in the atmosphere created by the ruling majority," Marukyan added.
