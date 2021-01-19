Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial continues

YEREVAN. – The trial of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials continues Tuesday in Yerevan, after an interruption for almost four months.

The last court hearing took place on September 22. But the trial was interrupted due to Azerbaijan's military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and the active participants—including Kocharyan—in the first Artsakh war had left for the war zone.

At the last hearing, the court had put off the making of a decision on mediating a forensic medical examination.

The First President of Artsakh and the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in connection with the tragic events that occurred in Yerevan on March 1, 2008.