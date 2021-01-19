Armenian opposition MP: Some mining companies of Armenia haven't paid profit taxes

The committee started completing its tasks by considering the issues that have sparked public response. This is what head of the Armenian parliament’s committee leading a probe into the operation of metal mining industries, independent MP Sergey Bagratyan said while presenting the report on the implemented activities in parliament today.
According to him, among the several recommendations for initiatives that he has received, there has also been a proposal for legislative amendments that will allow Armenia to engage private capital and will create the opportunity to shape a new environment for investments in the extraction of metals. We have explored the issues related to the permission for operation of the Amulsar gold mine, the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine, as well as the Teghut, Sotk and Mghard mines,” Bagratyan said.
Bagratyan stated that during its November 25 session, the probe committee considered the information provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure and discussed issues related to the mining industry. The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that criminal cases have been launched against two mines.
There are 27 mining companies with licenses that are valid from 2025 to 2045. It was also underscored that profit taxes haven’t been paid to the state in the stage of active operation of any of those mines. This means that the administrations of the mine sites aren’t making profit,” the MP stated.
According to Bagratyan, in regard to this, a proposal has been made to examine the investment programs of those organizations, as well as the volumes and ultimate goals of those programs.