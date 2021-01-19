News
Armenia customs attaché: More than 800 trucks are amassed from Upper Lars to Vladikavaz
More than 800 trucks are amassed for 100 kilometers in different parts of the road from the Upper Lars checkpoint—on the Russia-Georgia border—to the Vladikavkaz road. Aram Tananyan, Armenia’s customs attaché at the Upper Lars checkpoint, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Tuesday.

He informed that 50 to 60 of these trucks were Armenian, but none of them was transporting urgent cargo.

According to the Armenian official, the situation with the queues is not so terrible because if the roads are reopened, the traffic capacity can be up to 500 vehicles.

"The weather is unfavorable, it snowed yesterday. According to forecasts, it will snow for another two days, then the Georgian side will try to [re]open the road from Kazbegi. The Khachi mountain pass is closed, the situation is serious, strong winds are blowing, there is even a risk of avalanche. Customs officers are carrying out the registrations on the spot so that cars can pass immediately when the roads are [re]opened. There is no truck traffic now," Tananyan added.
