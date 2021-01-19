Pashinyan: Armenia public administration system needs restart

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday introduced Arsen Torosyan, the newly appointed Chief of the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia and now former Minister of Health, to the Office staff.
First, the PM thanked Eduard Aghajanyan, the outgoing Chief of the Office of the PM, for his work in this capacity, and noted that Aghajanyan had assumed the post in a difficult situation.
Next, the premier wished success to Arsen Torosyan in his new position and presented his respective task. "We have lived through very difficult times. The [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war period was a very difficult and arduous period for all of us. And now the post-war period has its many difficulties and challenges that need to be managed effectively. (…) the public administration system [of Armenia] needs a restart, and that restart should definitely start with the Prime Minister's Office. This restart is the main task set before Mr. Torosyan," said the PM.
According to Nikol Pashinyan, in fact, they know all the advantages and shortcomings of the public administration system. “Especially in this situation, we must set a new benchmark for public administration, which is, in fact, a service provided to the public, and we must bring the quality of that service to a whole new level," he added.