Armenian official: There will be 2 employment programs for Karabakh citizens in Armenia
Armenian official: There will be 2 employment programs for Karabakh citizens in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

There will be two temporary employment programs for citizens of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in Armenia. This is what Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia Ruben Sargsyan told reporters today.

Sargsyan stated that the first program is a three-month internship with the employer, after which the employee might be hired. The official added that the beneficiary (intern) will receive a monthly salary of AMD 100,000, without taxes, and the employer will receive a monthly salary of AMD 34,000, without taxes. “This program will mainly be for those who are involved in the service sector and industry (i.e. textile). Citizens can apply at territorial employment centers or through the e-request platform, or fill out an application on employment.am,” Sargsyan stated.

According to the deputy minister, the second program is about social work, including improvement, repair, construction, etc.

The deputy minister also mentioned that the beneficiaries of both programs can be citizens who have lived in the settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh that are under Azerbaijan’s control following the war in 2020 and citizens whose homes were destroyed or damaged during the war. He added that there are currently 2,000 beneficiaries and 663 applications.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
