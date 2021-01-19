Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia: PM candidate Vazgen Manukyan is in Yerevan

Armenia economic competition commission conducting inflation study

Joe Biden intends to offer immigrants 8-year path to citizenship

Japan announces largest outbreak of avian influenza in country's history

Pashinyan: Armenia public administration system needs restart

Over 60 people killed while cleaning snow in Japan

Catholicos of All Armenians receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador

15 people killed in India under wheels of truck

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan to join 17 opposition parties’ struggle?

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial: His lawyers submit several motions for recusal of prosecution members

Armenia customs attaché: More than 800 trucks are amassed from Upper Lars to Vladikavaz

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial: Discussion of prosecution’s motion starts at court session

Armenia premier: Our healthcare system is still far from what we picture

Germany may face respirators compulsory

Iran and Azerbaijan sign deal on cooperation in railway sector

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan approaches his supporters outside court

Armenia and Karabakh ex-president's son says incumbent president did not meet his father during war

Gold prices rising

Artsakh FM sends letters to international organizations regarding Armenian POWs, civilians detained by Azerbaijan

Renowned Armenian actor Vigen Stepanyan dies aged 68

Armenia PM signs new decision

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan trial continues

Mohajer: Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic plans, projects with Armenia

Bright Armenia Party: Government tries to prevent discussions as much as possible during political crisis in country

Court session on Armenia ex-President Kocharyan case resumes

Six new cases of coronavirus are reported in Karabakh

Trump records his farewell speech as US President

Justice minister: Effectiveness of specialized investigation into corruption cases will increase in Armenia

World oil prices fluctuating

236 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: 8 more dead bodies found, one of which was civilian, during search

Armenia ombudsman: 2 prominent American Armenian lawyers played unparalleled role in human rights

Earthquake hits Argentina

Armenia parliament continues first sittings of spring session

Newspaper: Armenia prosecutor general says there are all legal grounds to arrest PM Pashinyan immediately

“Trump Baby” blimp to become exhibit in Museum of London

Disneyland Paris postpones reopening until April 2

Trump to leave Washington early in morning on Biden inauguration day

Biden plans to appoint 5 women as deputy secretaries of several US departments

Trump has no plans to issue pardon for Assange

Chinese President and Indian PM to attend a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum

yerkirmedia.am: Karabakh citizens shut down Drmbon intersection

Armenian analyst on current authorities trying Robert Kocharyan in court

Magnitude 2-3 earthquake felt in 2 villages of Armenia's Vayots Dzor Province

Brazil launches COVID-19 vaccination

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

Armenia PM's newly appointed chief of staff has statuses under 10 court cases

Armenia Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan's Office explains why numerical data on POWs not released

Armenian MP: Don't be too afraid of the Turkish-Azerbaijani military exercises

Armenian opposition MP: Armenia needs to consider all opportunities for use of spent nuclear fuel

Armenia Constitutional Court President holds phone talks with Russian counterpart

Russian FM speaks on Karabakh issue, Armenia health minister may be dismissed, 18.01.21 digest

Baku says over 2,500 soldiers were killed during Karabakh clashes

Ayb Educational Foundation files lawsuits in Armenian court

Armenia deputy PM receives Renco S.p.A. CEO, 250 MW gas-fired combined cycle power plant to be built in Yerevan

Navalny to remain behind bars until February 15

Armenia Ambassador to US to attend Joe Biden's Inauguration

Dollar still going down in Armenia

FBI investigates reports of laptop stolen from Pelosi's office to sell it to Russia

Russian emergency situations ministry sends new pyrotechnicians group to Azerbaijan for demining

Armenian Defense Ministry: Stable operative situation maintained along entire Armenia-Azerbaijan line of contact

Japanese PM promises to host Olympics as proof of human victory over COVID-19

Armenia ex-health minister appointed PM's chief of staff

Armenia health minister sacked

Armenia official: Death-penalty-abolishing protocol ratification will strengthen country's collaboration with UN

Armenian human rights activist: Constitutional order is violated in Armenia

Human rights activist calls on Armenian authorities to start vetting of state officials with Ararat Mirzoyan

Armenia legislature does not put on agenda issue of legitimacy of PM Pashinyan's signature under November 9 statement

Armenia setting up Anti-Corruption Committee

Human rights activist: Armenia's authorities incapable of solving issue of captives

Armenia parliament majority faction blocks draft statement demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation

Armenia to set fine for obstructing work of tax inspector

Lavrov: No one has ever denied Armenia's link with Karabakh

Lavrov: Moscow has never discussed Karabakh’s inclusion in Russia

Opposition MP sends letters to Bahrain-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group head and Luxembourg parliament speaker

Lavrov: Karabakh status issue was knowingly not included in November 9 statement

Armenia making it easier for judges to be nominated for chairperson of chamber of Cassation Court

Samsung Electronics vice president sentenced to 2.5 years for bribery

Lavrov on Armenia-Azerbaijan talks: Issue of POWs has indeed been discussed

Armenian MP: Residents of Armenia's border regions need to be armed