Tuesday
January 19
Japan announces largest outbreak of avian influenza in country's history
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The avian flu outbreak detected in Japan in November 2020 is the largest in terms of the number of detected foci in the country's history, the Secretary-General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers Katsunobu Kato noted.

According to him, the outbreaks of bird flu have been identified on the territory of 36 poultry farms in 15 prefectures, NHK reported.

This indicator has become the largest in history.

Kato said the outbreak has also led to the elimination of a record number of farm birds in Japan.
