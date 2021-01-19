Armenia economic competition commission conducting inflation study

YEREVAN. – The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC) is conducting a study on Armenia’s market in connection with the rise in prices for sunflower oil, butter, flour, gasoline, and some other products, SCPEC chairman Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, the respective calculations are carried out based on the prices of raw materials, goods in imported countries, transport costs, profitability, etc., and the report will be ready next week. "After that, it will become clear whether an economic entity [in Armenia] sells at a higher price the pre-stored goods which were bought cheaper, or whether the inflation is related to the situation in world markets," Gevorgyan added.