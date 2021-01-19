Peskov: News about Putin being afraid of Navalny is perfectly absurd

Spokesperson of President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov says news about President Vladimir Putin being afraid of Alexei Navalny is perfectly absurd, TASS reported.
“We know that Navalny has violated certain rules,” Peskov said, adding that in the case of Navalny’s arrest, “this concerns a citizen of the Russian Federation, and the demands from him have nothing to do with the President of the Russian Federation”.
Earlier, Navalny was arrested at Sheremetevo Airport upon his arrival from Berlin.