2 rescuers who were wounded after mine explosion in Armenia's Syunik Province not in grave condition, have fractures

The rescuers who were wounded while conducting a search in Syunik Province today have fractures on different parts of their bodies, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.

“The two wounded rescuers are conscious and aren’t in grave condition. One of them received an injury in the leg. They are currently being transferred from the medical center in Meghri to the one in Kapan in order to undergo checkups,” the news service added.

As reported earlier, today at around 12:20 p.m. Captain Artyom Shahnazaryan of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia and senior firefighter, subaltern of the Rescue Service Aram Navasardyan were wounded after a mine explosion while searching for the bodies of servicemen and civilians who died during the war (the search was being conducted in the area near Nrnadzor village of the Meghri region of Syunik Province)