Armenia MOD: No incidents reported along border’s line of contact with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – On Monday and the morning of Tuesday, a stable operative situation continued to be maintained and no incidents were recorded along the entire Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of Armenia’s state border, the Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS), no border incidents were registered also on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway, which is under the responsibility of the NSS Border Troops.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and Border Troops confidently oversee the border situation along the entire border area and carry out their tasks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
