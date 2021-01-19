Armenia Ombudsman talks about return of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan with German Ambassador

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf.

Tatoyan first raised the issues related to the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians in captivity in Azerbaijan and their immediate return and informed that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying the return of Armenian captives who have been in Azerbaijan before, during and after the hostilities and the exchange of bodies.

The parties also discussed issues related to human rights protection during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic and martial law in Armenia and attached importance to the protection of children’s and women’s rights.

The Ombudsman and Ambassador also discussed other issues related to human rights protection, and the Ombudsman attached importance to the fact that the conceptual approaches of the German legal system underlie the developments of criminal and criminal procedure legislation in Armenia.