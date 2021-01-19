News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Ombudsman talks about return of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan with German Ambassador
Armenia Ombudsman talks about return of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan with German Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Michael Johannes Banzhaf.

Tatoyan first raised the issues related to the rights of Armenian servicemen and civilians in captivity in Azerbaijan and their immediate return and informed that the Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying the return of Armenian captives who have been in Azerbaijan before, during and after the hostilities and the exchange of bodies.

The parties also discussed issues related to human rights protection during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic and martial law in Armenia and attached importance to the protection of children’s and women’s rights.

The Ombudsman and Ambassador also discussed other issues related to human rights protection, and the Ombudsman attached importance to the fact that the conceptual approaches of the German legal system underlie the developments of criminal and criminal procedure legislation in Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijanis murder 44-year-old Armenian captive and bury him in Karabakh's Hadrut
Arsen’s family definitely found out...
 Armenia MOD: No incidents reported along border’s line of contact with Azerbaijan
The stable operative situation continued to be maintained…
 2 rescuers who were wounded after mine explosion in Armenia's Syunik Province not in grave condition, have fractures
As reported earlier, today at around...
 Aliyev appoints his special representatives in Nagorno-Karabakh
The representation is under the...
 2 rescuers wounded after mine explodes during search for bodies in Armenia's Syunik Province
The wounded received medical aid...
 Armenian official: There will be 2 employment programs for Karabakh citizens in Armenia
The deputy minister also mentioned that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos