Armenian opposition MP: I don't believe that Nikol Pashinyan wants to run in snap elections with alliance

I don’t believe that Nikol Pashinyan wants to run in the snap parliamentary elections with an alliance, I read a lot of illogical statements in the presses. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told reporters today.
“What’s the point of Pashinyan running in the elections with an alliance? It’s absurd. As far as my political party is concerned, there can’t be an alliance,” he said, adding that he believes that the incumbent authorities don’t want to dissolve the parliament.