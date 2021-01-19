Antony Blinken, US President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of state, will vow Tuesday that the United States will “outcompete” a rising China while reviving frayed alliances, in a sea change from Donald Trump’s go-it-alone “America First” approach, AFP reported.
On the eve of Biden’s inauguration, Blinken was set to say at his confirmation hearing that the United States will seek to remain the preeminent global power but renew cooperation on common challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change.
“We can outcompete China — and remind the world that a government of the people, by the people, can deliver for its people,” Blinken said, paraphrasing Abraham Lincoln’s paean to democracy two weeks after a mob of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol in hopes of overturning Biden’s victory.
The stepson of a Holocaust survivor who found refuge in the United States, Blinken, 58, is known for his passion on humanitarian causes.
“Not one of the big challenges we face can be met by one country acting alone — even one as powerful as the US,” Blinken said.
“We can revitalize our core alliances – force multipliers of our influence around the world. Together, we are far better positioned to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran, and North Korea and to stand up for democracy and human rights.”