Opposition party leader meets with Armenia Prosecutor General
Opposition party leader meets with Armenia Prosecutor General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan today met with Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Dear citizens, today I met with Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan. As you know, on January 12, 2021, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation hosted a trilateral meeting with Prosecutors General of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia Artur Davtyan, Kyamran Aliyev and Igor Krasnov.

Knowing that the Prosecutor General of Armenia had spoken out about the need to implement point 8 of the ceasefire statement signed on November 9, 2020 as quickly as possible, the return of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons being kept in Azerbaijan to Armenia in a short period of time and the issue of guaranteeing those persons’ life and health and ensuring other rights of those persons. Mr. Davtyan and I discussed the results of the visit and the agreements reached in Moscow.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
