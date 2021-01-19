Josep Borrell: World needs American leadership in battle against COVID-19

The world needs American leadership in the battle against COVID-19, the EU's top diplomat said, urging President-elect Joe Biden to step up after the Trump administration was widely criticized for its slow response to the pandemic, Reuters reported.
With rich countries contracting far more doses of various coronavirus vaccines than poorer ones, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was up to the United States to retake its place as "an engine of the world" and help.
"The world will face this year one of the biggest challenges to vaccinating humankind. This will require a lot of solidarity, a lot of cooperation and quite a lot of resources," Borrell told Reuters in an interview.
"This is the first global crisis in which the American leadership has been missing and the world needs American leadership," Borrell said, pledging EU support to Washington.
Borrell also proposed rebuilding transatlantic ties after the Trump era, describing his 'America First' approach as governing by Twitter.
"Only with two things, the U.S. coming back to the climate agreement and rejoining the nuclear deal with Iran, the world will much better and more secure," he said on Trump's last full day as president.
"After governing by tweeting, maybe we can go to governing using another way of communication, defining positions and taking into the account the problems and interests of others," Borrell said from his office in the European Commission.
Borrell also said Washington would save time by rejoining the Iran nuclear deal that Trump quit in 2018, rather than seeking to negotiate a new arms control accord.