News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Opposition MP on Armenia ex-education minister's statements on loss of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute materials
Opposition MP on Armenia ex-education minister's statements on loss of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute materials
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The anti-national and shameful statements that the former education and science minister made in parliament and that still haven’t been refuted must not go unnoticed. This is what deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Anna Kostanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.

According to her, last year former Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan reported the loss of certain materials from the stock of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. “Based on my statement, I am preparing to submit an application-proposal to Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan,” Kostanyan said, adding that, in response to her statement, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport sent a letter according to which the ministry has launched inventory of the museum stock in order to clarify the reasons behind and amount of damage incurred and that the process wasn’t complete as of May 2020.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Spain's 36th city recognizes Armenian Genocide
Castellon is the center of...
 Biden's pledge to recognize Armenian Genocide is one of issues in US, Turkey leaders’ relations
Journalist Burak Bekdil wrote about in his article published in Israel Hayom newspaper...
 Baroness Caroline Cox pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims
The member of the UK House of Lords…
 Pope recognizes 2 priests killed during Armenian Genocide as martyrs
Two missionaries from Baabda...
 French MPs visit Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial
Nouvelle d’Arménie reported that...
 Armenia Ambassador: Israel's lack of recognition of Armenian Genocide not hindrance to bilateral ties
In an interview with Israel’s ITON.TV, Armenia’s...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos