Opposition MP on Armenia ex-education minister's statements on loss of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute materials

The anti-national and shameful statements that the former education and science minister made in parliament and that still haven’t been refuted must not go unnoticed. This is what deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Anna Kostanyan said during today’s parliamentary session.
According to her, last year former Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan reported the loss of certain materials from the stock of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute. “Based on my statement, I am preparing to submit an application-proposal to Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan,” Kostanyan said, adding that, in response to her statement, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport sent a letter according to which the ministry has launched inventory of the museum stock in order to clarify the reasons behind and amount of damage incurred and that the process wasn’t complete as of May 2020.