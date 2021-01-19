Iran imposes sanctions on Trump, Bolton and Pompeo

Spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh says the Iranian government has added the names of several top US officials to its list of sanctions, including President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Gina Haspel, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, former Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, current Special Representative Elliot Abrams and Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury Andrea Gacki, TASS reported.