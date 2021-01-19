News
Tuesday
January 19
News
Tuesday
January 19
yerkir.am: Citizen offends Armenian official during exhibition, refers to her as member of treacherous government
yerkir.am: Citizen offends Armenian official during exhibition, refers to her as member of treacherous government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Narine Khachaturyan was in an unpleasant situation at the Artists’ Union today. According to Yerkir.am, while a reporter was trying to interview the deputy minister during an exhibition, a female cultural figure approached them and started offending the deputy minister.

“This woman is a representative of a treacherous government. Shame on you, reporter. If I were you, I would respect my profession and not interview her,” the woman said to the reporter, after which she apologized for interrupting and left.
