yerkir.am: Citizen offends Armenian official during exhibition, refers to her as member of treacherous government

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Narine Khachaturyan was in an unpleasant situation at the Artists’ Union today. According to Yerkir.am, while a reporter was trying to interview the deputy minister during an exhibition, a female cultural figure approached them and started offending the deputy minister.
“This woman is a representative of a treacherous government. Shame on you, reporter. If I were you, I would respect my profession and not interview her,” the woman said to the reporter, after which she apologized for interrupting and left.