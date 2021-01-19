News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.31
EUR
629.4
RUB
7.04
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
US Senate Majority Leader says Trump provoked mob of protesters at Capitol HIll
US Senate Majority Leader says Trump provoked mob of protesters at Capitol HIll
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued his most striking condemnation of President Donald Trump yet after the attack at the U.S. Capitol, saying the mob of protesters were “provoked by the president.”

“The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people and they tried to use fear and violence,” McConnell said on the Senate floor, casting a clear shot not only at Trump but fellow Republicans who backed the president’s efforts to overturn election results in several swing states.

McConnell’s statements are of major significance before the discussion on Trump’s impeachment in the Senate.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos