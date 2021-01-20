Newspaper: Armenia not fulfilling provisions of important international agreement?

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: In RA, the coordination of the requirements and provisions of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change were carried out by the interagency coordination council.
However, Zhoghovurd daily learned that it [the council] has not been operating for more than a year, and this is in the case when in December 2015, the world leaders adopted the new Paris Agreement on climate change (…).
By 2030, countries [that have joined this agreement] must report on how much of their [respective] commitments have fulfilled. Time will tell whether Armenia will fulfill the commitment it has assumed.
Zhoghovurd daily learned that the reason for the council not working is the change in the composition and structure of the RA government. The composition of the council will be formed in the near future, the authority of the chairman of which will be reserved for the RA Deputy Prime Minister. Let's not forget that snap [parliamentary] elections are coming and changes are inevitable.