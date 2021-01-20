News
News
309 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
309 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Wednesday morning, 309 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 165,221 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,016 cases.

Seven more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 741 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 357, the total respective number so far is 153,857, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,607—which is a drop by 64 in one day.

And 2,028 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 628,405 such tests have been performed to date.
