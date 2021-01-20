News
Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

At Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the MPs approved—in the second final reading—a number of amendments to current laws.

In addition, the parliamentarians approved several other legislative changes in the first reading.

Also, the NA ratified some agreements and treaties. These include the agreement on trademarks, service marks, and appellations of origin of goods of the Eurasian Economic Union; and the agreement between the authorities of Kazakhstan and Armenia on the procedure for the recognition of official documents recognizing residence in the form of exchange of applications under the Convention on the Elimination of Double Taxation on Income and Property and on the Avoidance of Taxation between the two countries, and its attached protocol.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
