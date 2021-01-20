News
Wednesday
January 20
News
Armenia PM signs new decision
Armenia PM signs new decision
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to start the 2022 budget process.
