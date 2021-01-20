News
Rouhani speaks on conditions for Iran to fulfill its obligations on nuclear deal
Rouhani speaks on conditions for Iran to fulfill its obligations on nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran will return to the implementation of the nuclear deal if US President-elect Joe Biden does the same, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

According to him, they expect from those who take power in the White House today, a return to the fulfillment of the law, obligations, and efforts to get rid of all the black spots of the previous four years, although some will forever remain in history. 

He added that if the US demonstrates this in practice, Iran will act in accordance with all of its obligations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
