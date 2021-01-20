Artsakh Security Council secretary: I consider it my duty to serve our country, people

Secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, commented on the differences between the political course of the Justice Party.
According to Armenpress, Balasanyan, who was nominated as a presidential candidate by the Justice Party in the 2020 national elections in Artsakh, noted that just like all other political forces, the Justice Party also has its own strategy and political course.
"I can express an opinion, but I have no moral right, and I can never force them to deviate from their political course. Before the elections, our plans with the newly formed Justice Party almost coincided. When I clearly gave my consent to run in the National Assembly and presidential elections of the Artsakh Republic, the party nominated me.
I topped the Justice electoral list. As a result, the party, running in the national elections for the first time, today has a three-member faction in the National Assembly. After the formation of the parliament, the Justice faction declared itself an opposition, maintaining its course to this day.
I consider it my sacred duty to serve our country and people, especially when the situation in the country is difficult. Therefore, when the President of the Artsakh Republic announced the formation of a government of national accord and reached out to all political forces, I was one of the first to respond. I would like every citizen living in Artsakh to consider it his sacred duty to serve our people and country," Balasanyan said.