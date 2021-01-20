Armenia ruling bloc MP comments on ex-ambassador’s statement that parliament speaker is agent for Turkey

YEREVAN. – The allegations of this young man are no longer serious; there is no reliable source. Hrachya Hakobyan, an MP of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and brother-in-law of PM Nikol Pashinyan, stated this in a talk with reporters in the parliament Wednesday, referring to the statement by Mikayel Minasyan, former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, that NA speaker Ararat Mirzoyan is an agent for Turkey, and Minasyan also published a document.

"This young man talks for a long time in his video messages about being an agent of Turkey, other things, and at the end he shows a paper. Yes, the authenticity of that paper, which only talks about the NSS [National Security Service] paper inside Armenia, has yet to be determined. But there has been a long talk about being an agent of Turkey. What was the purpose of talking for a long time about being an agent of Turkey and publishing a paper at the end where it is about collaboration with the NSS of the republic of Armenia?" said Hakobyan.

And when asked whether Ararat Mirzoyan is going to start a legal process in this regard, the MP responded as follows: "I do not know. If there are grounds, then yes. I believe a legal process should start. If it is slander, it is an insult; we all know what the grounds should be for the legal process. If a legal process starts, an expert examination will be done, too. I believe everything will be done."