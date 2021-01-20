Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is the leader who can continue the talks

YEREVAN. – There is a consensus within the team that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the leader who can continue the negotiations. Hrachya Hakobyan, an MP of the majority My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia and brother-in-law of Pashinyan, stated this in a talk with reporters in the parliament on Wednesday.
And when asked why in that case the PM could not resolve the issue of the return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan at the trilateral meeting on January 11 in Moscow, Hakobyan responded as follows: "That issue was not off the agenda, the issue is on the agenda, and it cannot be said that it was not resolved, because a process is still underway. I cannot note timeframes. Let’s allow the [Armenian] government to continue this delicate process."