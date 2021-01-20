Armenia legislature approves, for 2nd time in a day, some more amendments to existing laws

At Wednesday’s sitting of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the MPs approved for second time in a day—in the second final reading—some more amendments to current laws.
In addition, the parliamentarians approved several more other legislative changes in the first reading.
Also, the NA ratified some agreements. These include the agreement on the principles of tax policy in excise duty on tobacco products within the EEU member states; the agreement between the governments of Armenia and Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation in oil supplies to Armenia; and the main agreement signed between the government of Armenia and the Green Climate Fund.