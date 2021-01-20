Armenia justice minister to Dutch Ambassador: Netherlands showed how democracy works when human lives are at risk

Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the Armenian Ministry of Justice.
The minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and attached importance to the fact that the bilateral relations entered a qualitatively new stage after the velvet revolution in 2018 and the Dutch government’s decision to open an embassy in Armenia.
Badasyan also highly appreciated the petitions that the Parliament of the Netherlands recently approved and that call on imposing sanctions against the leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey for the war crimes committed in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). In this context, Badasyan emphasized the following: “The Netherlands showed how democracy really works when human lives and human rights are at risk.”
Ambassador Schermers expressed gratitude for the meeting, stated that he is very glad to accept the offer to implement his diplomatic mission in Armenia and set aside the areas for cooperation, including rule of law and strengthening of democracy.
Minister Badasyan presented the roadmap for judicial and legal reforms, touched upon the visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the course of implementation of the agreements reached after the visit and set aside the talks over the signing of a cooperation agreement with Eurojust as one of the major agreements.
During the meeting, the parties also considered the opportunities for the deepening of cooperation in the probation and penitentiary sectors.