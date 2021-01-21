India starts supplying COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring countries

India has begun supplying the COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring countries, AP reported.
India's Foreign Ministry said the country would ship 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India, to Bhutan and 100,000 shots to the Maldives on Wednesday.
The vaccines will also be shipped to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles in the coming weeks, the ministry said, without elaborating. According to the statement, regulatory approvals are still pending from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius.
India will also continue to supply vaccines to countries all over the world. It will be calibrated based on domestic and international requirements and obligations.