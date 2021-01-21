News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 21
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
India starts supplying COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring countries
India starts supplying COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring countries
Region:World News
Theme: Society

India has begun supplying the COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring countries, AP reported

India's Foreign Ministry said the country would ship 150,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured locally by Serum Institute of India, to Bhutan and 100,000 shots to the Maldives on Wednesday.

The vaccines will also be shipped to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles in the coming weeks, the ministry said, without elaborating. According to the statement, regulatory approvals are still pending from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Mauritius.

India will also continue to supply vaccines to countries all over the world. It will be calibrated based on domestic and international requirements and obligations.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian MP calls on helping residents of Karabakh with vaccination against COVID-19
Russian MP Konstantin Zatulin calls on...
 How security threats, Covid change Biden inauguration?
With the event happening just two weeks after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol—and coming amid a global pandemic—there will be lots of differences...
 Josep Borrell: World needs American leadership in battle against COVID-19
Borrell also proposed rebuilding transatlantic ties...
 Germany may face respirators compulsory
The decision can be made on Tuesday...
 Six new cases of coronavirus are reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,240 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh so far…
 Disneyland Paris postpones reopening until April 2
“Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos