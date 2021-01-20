CNN speaks on Trump pardoning 73 persons in last hours of his presidency

President Donald Trump announced a pardon and commutation of sentences on the morning of January 20, including his former political strategist, a former top fundraiser, and two famous rappers, but not himself or his family, CNN reported.
The package of 73 pardons and 70 mitigations handed down in the final hours of his presidency was expected and in line with the president's longstanding tradition of last-minute clemency.
The vast majority of pardons and commutation of sentences on Trump's list have been issued to individuals who have been championed by proponents of criminal justice reform, including those serving long sentences for minor offenses.
But several controversial names emerge, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding donors in an online fundraising campaign. In recent days, Trump has been pondering the question of pardoning the man who helped him win the presidency in 2016 and followed him to the White House. During his final hours in the office, there was a fierce backstage debate over whether Bannon should be pardoned.
One concern was Bannon's possible connection to the January 6 riot of Trump supporters at the US Capitol, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
On January 19, Trump continued to ponder a pardon, which aides say has been settled, including for his former strategist. Sources told CNN that the president continued to discuss the matter until Tuesday evening.
The pardon list also included a name like Elliott Broidy, a former top fundraiser for the Trump campaign, who pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to conspire with a secret lobbying campaign to influence the Trump administration on behalf of a foreign billionaire in exchange for millions. dollars.
Rapper Lil Wayne was pardoned after pleading guilty to possession of weapons in Miami. Another rapper, Kodak Black, received compensation after pleading guilty to gun charges.
Trump also offered a pardon for Paul Erickson, the conservative political operative and ex-boyfiend of alleged Russian spy Maria Butina, who pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges; Robin Hayes, a North Carolina political donor convicted of trying to bribe officials; Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, convinced of federal charges including racketeering, extortion and the filing of false tax returns; William Walters, a professional sports gambler convicted of insider trading; and Aviem Sella, an Israeli air force officer who the US accused of being a spy.
Bob Zangrillo, a Miami-based developer and venture capitalist charged with the Varsity Blues college admission scandal, also received a pardon.