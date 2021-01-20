News
European Parliament invites Biden to plenary session in Strasbourg
European Parliament invites Biden to plenary session in Strasbourg
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Members of the European Parliament (EP) will be delighted to see the US President-elect Joe Biden at the EP plenary in Strasbourg, Manfred Weber, the head of the European People's Party noted.

Earlier, Biden was invited to Brussels by the heads of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as the NATO Secretary-General.

The US elections took place on November 3 last year. On December 14, the electoral college approved the results of the vote, according to which Biden will become the new head of state. The incumbent President Donald Trump did not admit defeat and went to courts demanding a recount of votes in a number of states.

However, the actions of the White House head's lawyers were not successful, their claims were rejected by the courts, including the US Supreme Court. The Senate and House of Representatives of Congress on January 6 at a joint meeting approved Biden's victory. His inauguration will take place on January 20 in Washington on the steps of the Capitol.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
