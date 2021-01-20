News
Wednesday
January 20
News
Yerevan court obliges political scientist to publicly refute statements about ex-chief of General Staff of Armenian army
Yerevan court obliges political scientist to publicly refute statements about ex-chief of General Staff of Armenian army
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has obliged political scientist Stepan Grigoryan to publicly refute the defamatory statements that he made about former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Yuri Khachaturov in an interview with a1plus in July 2018, as reported the Judicial Information System.

The decision was announced by Judge Tatevik Stepanyan on January 14.

The court stated that Grigoryan had said that the plaintiff has delivered territories for money, hasn’t allowed resistance to the adversary and wasn’t on site and didn’t perform his official duties during the war.

The court also ruled to levy AMD 4,000 from Stepan Grigoryan in favor of Yuri Khachaturov as the amount of previously paid state duty and AMD 300,000 as an amount of reasonable remuneration of the attorney.
