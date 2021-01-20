Dollar goes down in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 519.19/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.12 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.57 (up by AMD 0.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 711.08 (up by AMD 4.35), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.08 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.
In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 422.23, AMD 30,625.44 and AMD 18,211.35, respectively.