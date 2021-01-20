News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Dollar goes down in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 519.19/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.12 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 629.57 (up by AMD 0.17), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 711.08 (up by AMD 4.35), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.08 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 422.23, AMD 30,625.44 and AMD 18,211.35, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition Bright Armenia faction MP: Economic crisis is quite deep in country
The solution shall be in the development of the country's new security strategy...
 Armenia PM signs new decision
To start the 2022 budget process…
 Armenia economy minister meets with Syunik Province governor and region's businessmen
After the meeting, Kerobyan held...
 Dollar still losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
 Armenia economic competition commission conducting inflation study
According to SCPEC chairman, the respective calculations are carried out based on...
 Armenian opposition MP: Some mining companies of Armenia haven't paid profit taxes
Bagratyan stated that during its...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos