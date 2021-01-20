Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to be sent on business trip to Artsakh

By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and Head of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Sara Anjargolian will be on a business trip to the Republic of Artsakh (Stepanakert) from January 22 to 24. The Prime Minister’s decision is posted on the official website of the Government of Armenia.
The aim of the visit is to hold meetings and discussions with state officials of Artsakh to organize targeted support for use of the Diaspora’s potential in the post-war era and plan activities for improvement of the existing programs.