Athens has no intention to discuss sovereignty issues with Ankara

Greece is going to hold talks with Turkey with hope, but will not discuss issues that it considers sovereign rights, Reuters reported referring to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Talks are to begin in Istanbul on January 25 after a four-year hiatus.
The discussions are expected to resume from the moment they were interrupted in 2016, he said. Ankara and Athens held 60 rounds of negotiations from 2002 to 2016 but plans to resume negotiations fell through last year due to an exploration vessel that Turkey sent into Greek waters.
Greece wants to discuss only the demarcation of the maritime zones in the Aegean and Mediterranean. While Turkey says it is necessary to discuss all issues, including airspace and the status of some Aegean islands.