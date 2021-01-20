News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Athens has no intention to discuss sovereignty issues with Ankara
Athens has no intention to discuss sovereignty issues with Ankara
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Greece is going to hold talks with Turkey with hope, but will not discuss issues that it considers sovereign rights, Reuters reported referring to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Talks are to begin in Istanbul on January 25 after a four-year hiatus.

The discussions are expected to resume from the moment they were interrupted in 2016, he said. Ankara and Athens held 60 rounds of negotiations from 2002 to 2016 but plans to resume negotiations fell through last year due to an exploration vessel that Turkey sent into Greek waters.

Greece wants to discuss only the demarcation of the maritime zones in the Aegean and Mediterranean. While Turkey says it is necessary to discuss all issues, including airspace and the status of some Aegean islands.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos