Wednesday
January 20
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan president’s provocative statements don’t contribute to establishment of regional peace
Armenia FM: Azerbaijan president’s provocative statements don’t contribute to establishment of regional peace
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The provocative and insulting statements made by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Shushi do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region; Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian stated this at Wednesday’s session of the National Assembly of Armenia.

He noted that, "Mr. Aliyev's statements are contradictory." "On the one hand, he declares that the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] conflict has been settled. On the other hand, provocative statements are made, which deepen the conflict; and this indicates that the conflict has, in all probability, entered a new phase."

According to Aivazian, in this regard, there is a need to form a joint agenda of the "Armenian parties" to the conflict. In this context, the FM stressed the importance of his recent visit to Karabakh, during which he discussed issues related to the formation of a single agenda and the coordination of the forthcoming work.
Հայերեն and Русский
