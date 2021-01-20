MFA: Armenia is ready to resume talks on Karabakh within OSCE Minsk Group

The Armenian side is ready to resume the negotiation process on Karabakh within the OSCE Minsk Group, Armenian FM Ara Ayvazyan said in a parliament on Wednesday.
The minister noted that the talks will be resumed within those unshakable principles, according to which agreements were previously reached between the parties.
"De-occupation and safe return of Armenian residents to their settlements are primary issues for us. The third issue is to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Karabakh provided by the international community, in particular, by international structures. And the fourth one concerns ensuring the preservation of our cultural and religious heritage," Ayvazyan noted.
The FM also spoke about statements of the Azerbaijani President to convert the Shushi town of Artsakh in a Turkic cultural center.
"We will not agree that Shushi can become a Turkic cultural center, and I am sure that we will receive the support of the international community in this regard," he summed up.