Donald Trump and First Lady depart White House

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania left the White House at nearly 8:15 am.
In a brief interview with reporters, Trump said it was a great honor for him to be president, noting that he just wanted to say goodbye. He expressed the hope that this will not be a long goodbye.
Trump will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in violation of historical tradition.
Vice President Mike Pence and other former presidents and officials will be in attendance to take the oaths of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The Trump couple will travel to Palm Beach, Florida. Before heading to Florida, Trump will hold a farewell ceremony at the Joint Base Andrews near Washington.