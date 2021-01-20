News
Deputy PM: De-blockage of transport communication may become guarantee for Armenia's national security
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

De-blockage of transport communication in the region itself may become the guarantee for Armenia’s national security. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said in response to deputies’ questions regarding the potential risks during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to him, there has to be a platform to discuss the issues on de-blockage of economic and transport relations, and the solution to the issues can become a guarantee for national security.

Grigoryan also acknowledged the existence of issues related to legal and economic analyses and risk assessment, but added that all the issues need to be discussed.

Azerbaijan has yet to implement the provision stated in the trilateral statement signed on November 9 with regard to the return of prisoners of war and hostages, yet it is still not clear what makes Armenia’s authorities so confident that Azerbaijan will implement the economic agreements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
