President Trump speaking ahead of departing to Florida: 'Have a good life. See you soon'

Armenia FM: Azerbaijan president’s provocative statements don’t contribute to establishment of regional peace

Russia deputy FM discusses Karabakh with Austria envoy

Armenia Deputy PM: Delimitation of border with Azerbaijan to begin soon in Syunik Province

Armenia MOD: Stable operative situation maintained along entire border with Azerbaijan

Deputy PM: De-blockage of transport communication may become guarantee for Armenia's national security

Dollar goes down in Armenia

Donald Trump and First Lady depart White House

European Parliament invites Biden to plenary session in Strasbourg

168.am: Armenia PM comes to parliament with masked men

Armenian FM: Return of POWs is a priority issue for Armenia

MFA: Armenia is ready to resume talks on Karabakh within OSCE Minsk Group

Iran FM to visit Moscow, Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi to discuss Karabakh issue

Armenia PM visits Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

Question and answer session with Armenia government kicks off in legislature

FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries’ ambassadors to Armenia

Bitcoin prices drop to $ 35 thousand

Prominent Armenian literary critic, publicist, art critic Stepan Topchyan dies

Yerevan court obliges political scientist to publicly refute statements about ex-chief of General Staff of Armenian army

Armenia legislature approves, for 2nd time in a day, some more amendments to existing laws

Poll: 47% of Americans consider Trump to be on of the worst presidents

Armenia deputy education, science, culture and sport minister sacked

Day of first court session on criminal case of Armenia ex-MP is announced

CNN speaks on Trump pardoning 73 persons in last hours of his presidency

Shushi of Artsakh is proposed to be declared 2022 cultural capital of Turkic world

Body of missing soldier son of man who broke Armenia MOD gates is found

Armenia justice minister to Dutch Ambassador: Netherlands showed how democracy works when human lives are at risk

Copper rises in price

Armenia ruling bloc lawmaker: PM Pashinyan is the leader who can continue the talks

Armenia ruling bloc MP comments on ex-ambassador’s statement that parliament speaker is agent for Turkey

Artsakh Security Council secretary: I consider it my duty to serve our country, people

MP, Armenia PM's brother-in-law doesn't know how Anna Hakobyan left for Moscow

Armenia premier: We are trying to replace policy of getting used to with policy of overcoming

Opposition Bright Armenia faction MP: Economic crisis is quite deep in country

Armenia PM signs new decision

US signs memorandum: Turkey gains rights to Christian heritage in region, ANCA reports

Trump does not pardon himself or family

Rouhani says Trump's departure is God's grace

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws

Trump does not pardon Assange, Snowden

Rouhani speaks on conditions for Iran to fulfill its obligations on nuclear deal

Pompeo accuses China of Uyghurs genocide

309 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh emergency service: One fallen soldier found during Tuesday search

Pastinfo: Armenia Special Investigation Service discontinues criminal case against opposition Homeland Party leader

Trump pardons former adviser Steve Bannon

Armenia legislature carries on first sittings of spring session

World oil prices going up

Biden's Peloton could pose threat to US national security

Newspaper: Armenia not fulfilling provisions of important international agreement?

Newspaper: Armenia ruling bloc MP on Lavrov statement about captives - It is kept secret

How security threats, Covid change Biden inauguration?

Talaat Pasha Street renamed "Justice" in Cyprus city

Armenian NGO head: 70-year-old lonely woman dies from frostbite in Armenia's Gyumri

US Senate Majority Leader says Trump provoked mob of protesters at Capitol HIll

UAE: Arab world's problems can't be resolved without key players on regional and global scene

Armenia Ombudsman on publication of number of Armenian side's POWs

Josep Borrell: World needs American leadership in battle against COVID-19

Armenia MOD receives delegation of Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders

Trump presents award to King of Bahrain Hamad

yerkir.am: Citizen offends Armenian official during exhibition, refers to her as member of treacherous government

Turkish defense minister may impose 'security in exchange for water' formula in Iraq

Israel speaks on conditions for ties normalization with Turkey

Iran imposes sanctions on Trump, Bolton and Pompeo

Armenian MP: Online discussions cause harm to process of finding missing persons and returning POWs

Opposition MP on Armenia ex-education minister's statements on loss of Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute materials

Blinken: United States will "outcompete" a rising China while reviving frayed alliances

Civilian body found in Karabakh, 2 Armenian rescuers injured after hitting mine, 19.01.21 digest

Opposition party leader meets with Armenia Prosecutor General

Azerbaijanis murder 44-year-old Armenian captive and bury him in Karabakh's Hadrut

Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan on Hrant Dink

Armenia PM, Netherlands Ambassador discuss agenda for development of bilateral relations

Hrant Dink was assassinated 14 years ago today

Court to decide on motion for recusal of prosecutors under Armenia 2nd President's and ex-officials' case on Friday

Armenia economy minister meets with Syunik Province governor and region's businessmen

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office says it didn't participate in discussion on Robert Kocharyan's departure to Moscow

Armenia MOD: No incidents reported along border’s line of contact with Azerbaijan

Armenian opposition MP: I don't believe that Nikol Pashinyan wants to run in snap elections with alliance

Armenian opposition MP: Authorities afraid of investigation into period before and during war

Armenian opposition MP: I'm certain that crisis will continue after snap elections

Dollar still losing value in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman talks about return of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan with German Ambassador

Armenia deputy emergency situations minister, French Embassy's internal affairs attaché discuss cooperation programs

Armenia MOD refutes news about defense minister convincing opposition party leader to meet with Pashinyan

Armenia defense minister has new advisor

Homeland Salvation Movement of Armenia: PM candidate Vazgen Manukyan is in Yerevan

Armenia economic competition commission conducting inflation study

Armenian Oriental studies expert: There is still a big threat of war in the region

2 rescuers who were wounded after mine explosion in Armenia's Syunik Province not in grave condition, have fractures

Joe Biden intends to offer immigrants 8-year path to citizenship

Aliyev appoints his special representatives in Nagorno-Karabakh

Japan announces largest outbreak of avian influenza in country's history

2 rescuers wounded after mine explodes during search for bodies in Armenia's Syunik Province

Peskov: News about Putin being afraid of Navalny is perfectly absurd

Pashinyan: Armenia public administration system needs restart

Over 60 people killed while cleaning snow in Japan

Civilnet: Armenia ex-defense minister adviser charged with money embezzlement

Catholicos of All Armenians receives outgoing Kazakhstan Ambassador

15 people killed in India under wheels of truck

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan to join 17 opposition parties’ struggle?