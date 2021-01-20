Armenia Deputy PM: Delimitation of border with Azerbaijan to begin soon in Syunik Province

Delimitation of the border with Azerbaijan will begin soon in Syunik Province. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
According to Avinyan, the borderline sectors through which the Goris-Kapan road passes and which are partially under the control of Azerbaijan are still safe.
“The roads are under the control of Armenian and Russian border guards, and there hasn’t been an emergency situation to this day. The deployment of border guards is almost over. Afterwards, we need to launch substantive talks over final delimitation and demarcation,” Avinyan added.
The Deputy Prime Minister also informed that security will be reassessed again during the talks which promise to be ongoing, but added that, in this stage, it is rather safe along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.