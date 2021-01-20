President Trump speaking ahead of departing to Florida: 'Have a good life. See you soon'

US outgoing president Donald Trump made his remarks at Joint Base Andrews before departing Washington.
Trump promised to "always fight." He said he would be “watching” and "listening," from Florida, where they’ll stay at Mar-a-Lago.
"I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular," Trump added.
Trump focused on his family, who were in attendance to the side of the stage, and referred to his children, saying, “People have no idea how hard this family worked. They could have had a much easier life, but they just, they did a fantastic job.”
Trump also recognized his chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump called the first lady Melania Trump a "woman of great grace and beauty and dignity," and said she was "so popular with the people."
"Have a good life. See you soon, Trump concluded.
Melania Trump, in turn, noted that "being your first lady was my greatest honor."
"Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all. God bless your families. And God bless this beautiful nation. Thank you," she said.