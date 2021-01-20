Justice minister: Armenia has taken all steps for the return of POWs

The Government of Armenia has organized all the major processes and taken all the major steps for the return of captives. This is what Minister of Justice of Armenia Rustam Badasyan said during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, responding to deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction Taron Simonyan’s question about the fate of Armenian prisoners of war being illegally kept in Azerbaijan.
According to the minister, people in Armenia always hold discussions and make statements that are aimed at underestimating the government’s role in the process.
“People are spreading propaganda, stating that the government is allegedly inactive and isn’t undertaking initiatives, but all the necessary steps are being taken,” Badasyan assured.