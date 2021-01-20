Armenia Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan receives France Ambassador

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, as reported the Government of Armenia.
Head of the French Development Agency for the South Caucasus Rafael Rozen was also attending the meeting.
At the outset of the meeting, Grigoryan expressed gratitude to the friendly country of France for supporting Armenia and providing the latter with humanitarian aid in the difficult period.
Presenting the situation created in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the war that Azerbaijan unleashed in September 2020, Grigoryan underscored the current main issues and the programs that the Armenian government has organized to solve those issues.
Ambassador Lacôte expressed France’s willingness to continue to deepen cooperation in the multilateral and bilateral formats and provide Armenia with assistance, particularly in the areas of healthcare, environment and infrastructures.
During the meeting, Rozen presented the programs that the French Development Agency is implementing in Armenia and the potential directions for expansion of cooperation.