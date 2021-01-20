Opposition Bright Armenia Party leader meets with Russia Ambassador

The opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia reports that the faction’s leader Edmon Marukyan had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin today.
The priority issues were the efforts that Russia is making for the return of Armenian prisoners of war to Armenia, as well as the opportunities for a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the format of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and other issues on the agenda of strategic relations between Armenia and Russia.