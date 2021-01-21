News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 21
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Pakistan announces successfully test-firing surface-to-surface ballistic missile
Pakistan announces successfully test-firing surface-to-surface ballistic missile
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pakistan on Wednesday successfully test-fired a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 2,750 kilometers (about 1,700 miles), the military said, AP reported.

In a statement, it said the launch of the medium-range Shaheen-III missile was aimed at “re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system." The statement didn't say whether the missile was capable of carrying nuclear warheads, although Pakistan has previously said the missile had such a capability.

President Asrif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated scientists and the military over the successful missile test.

Pakistan's nuclear and missile program is primarily aimed at countering threats from neighboring India, which routinely conducts missile tests. Both nations have nuclear arms and have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos