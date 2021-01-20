News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.19
EUR
629.57
RUB
7.08
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia Deputy PM invites opposition factions to sign memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections
Armenia Deputy PM invites opposition factions to sign memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Government of Armenia is ready to invite the parliamentary factions of the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia political parties to consider the signing of a memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the factions can take active steps and, in the initial stage, consider the signing of a memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos