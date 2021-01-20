Armenia Deputy PM invites opposition factions to sign memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections

The Government of Armenia is ready to invite the parliamentary factions of the Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia political parties to consider the signing of a memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the factions can take active steps and, in the initial stage, consider the signing of a memorandum to hold snap parliamentary elections.