Deputy PM: No more than 150 servicemen in need of prosthetic implants in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

There are nearly 28-30,000 people who are currently living beyond the borders of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. This is what Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan said in response to deputies’ questions during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.

According to Avinyan, Armenia has already implemented relevant programs to provide assistance to those people.

Talking about people who received serious injuries during the hostilities and are in need of prosthetic implants, Avinyan emphasized the fact that there are no more than 150 people with injuries and in need of prosthetic implants.

“Taking the opportunity, I would especially like to emphasize that the servicemen who received serious injuries will be provided with the best services for prosthetics in line with the current standards,” the Deputy Prime Minister promised.
