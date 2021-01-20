Armenia PM: Clarification of future status of Karabakh must be within scope of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship

The clarification of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh must be within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in response to deputy of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party Artur Dallakyan’s question during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament.
According to him, the clarification of the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the key points for negotiations.
“This issue needs to be solved within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. I am glad that the co-chairing countries share this stance,” Pashinyan said, adding that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent statement was in this context.